Sallie Ann DistlerAugust 2, 1928 - July 30, 2020Wichita, KS - Sallie Ann Distler, 91, passed away on June 30, 2020 in Wichita KS.She was born on August 2, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Kenneth and Genevieve Moore. Sallie was a bookkeeper at various businesses in Wichita; retiring from Campus Credit Union.She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Kent) Shaw. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date.Memorials are suggested to be sent in Sallie's name to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or Kansas Humane Society.Arrangements with Baker Funeral Home Wichita.