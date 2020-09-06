1/
Sallie Ann Distler
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sallie Ann Distler
August 2, 1928 - July 30, 2020
Wichita, KS - Sallie Ann Distler, 91, passed away on June 30, 2020 in Wichita KS.
She was born on August 2, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Kenneth and Genevieve Moore. Sallie was a bookkeeper at various businesses in Wichita; retiring from Campus Credit Union.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Kent) Shaw. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to be sent in Sallie's name to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or Kansas Humane Society.
Arrangements with Baker Funeral Home Wichita.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved