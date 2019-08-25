Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Ann (Finley) Beckett. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Beckett, Sally Ann (Finley) 64, passed away unexpectedly from septic shock August 20, 2019 with her husband of 44 years, Rusty, at her side. Sally was born to Jarold "J.D." and Mae Finney on March 8, 1955, in Winfield, Kansas. She was a 1973 graduate of Wichita South East High School and received a BA in Exercise Science & Recreation from Wichita State University in 1982. Sally married James R. "Rusty" Beckett, in 1975. They were residents of Andover, Kansas for 37 years until their move to Missouri this past July. A devoted health and fitness educator, Sally began her career teaching swimming in Hancock, MI while attending forest recreation classes at Michigan Technological University. In Wichita, Sally taught swimming lessons; step, water, and prenatal water aerobics; as well as senior fitness classes at both Health Strategies and the North Branch YMCA. She was the Assistant Health and Wellness Coordinator at Wichita State University Heskett Center for many years and most recently taught yoga at Yoga Central in Wichita. Among Sally's proudest professional accomplishments were facilitating the Quit Smoking Program for Women at the YMCA and coordinating the statewide LEAN project, which promoted nutrition and physical activity for Kansas school children in grades 3-5. While at Wichita State, Sally secured funding for and established the "Shocker Walker" path, a safe and well-lighted walking path on the WSU campus to be used by both students and the surrounding community. Sally's spent her life in search of balance between "Mind, Body and Spirit" and finding power in that balance through which to extend love and kindness out into the world. Her bright and beautiful spirit touched and inspired countless lives. Sally was a long time member of the Al-Anon fellowship community. Above all, Sally lived her life by the mantra "have an attitude of gratitude". Marveling at the wonders of nature, walking her labrador retrievers down the Redbud Trail, college basketball (Shockers & Jayhawks), camping, and spending quality time with her family and friends were among Sally's greatest joys. Sally is survived by her husband, Rusty Beckett, of Lee's Summit, MO and their two sons: Danny & wife, Amanda Wittkopp Beckett, of Minneapolis, MN; Sam Beckett & fiance, Vaswati Chatterjee, of Philadelphia, PA; mother Mae Finney of Denver, CO; sister and brother in-law, Cindy & Nevin Hahn of Littleton, CO and their children, Mckenzie and Jackson; cousin Jennifer Bruening and her family of Wichita, KS. A celebration of Sally's life will be held in Wichita later this fall. The date has not yet been determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita KS 67219; or the Andover Augusta Rail Trail Initiative "AARTI" P.O. Box 692, Andover, KS 67002.

