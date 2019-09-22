Sally Ann (Finney) Beckett

Beckett, Sally Ann (Finney) 64, passed away unexpectedly from septic shock August 20, 2019 with her husband of 44 years, Rusty, at her side. A celebration of Sally's life will be held Friday, September 27th, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at The Hudson, 508 S. Commerce, in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita KS 67219; or the Andover Augusta Rail Trail Initiative "AARTI" P.O. Box 692, Andover, KS 67002.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
