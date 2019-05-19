Hambleton, Sally Ann (Bearden) Sally Ann Hambleton (Bearden) went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019. She is the only daughter of Dave and Helen Bearden, along with six brothers- David, Dick, Don, Dan, Dennis, and Doug. She is survived by James Hambleton (Rachelle), Justin Hambleton (Bobbi) and their two children Adalynn Jo and Anakin James. Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery May 26th at 3pm with a celebration of life to follow. Friends and family are welcome to join.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019