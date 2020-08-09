Holmes, Sally Ann Age 59, beloved wife and aunt, passed away peacefully on August 4th surrounded by family, after a courageous 8 month battle with stage four lung cancer. Sally was born on September 3, 1960. She was raised in Wichita, KS and called that home her entire life. She was the youngest of two daughters born from Henry and Betty Rupp. She was her "daddies little helper bee" when he was going about fixing and replacing things at their home. Sally and her mother always enjoyed playing the piano together, going shopping together and eventually became best friends. She loved her morning coffee time with mom and dad. Sally attended the Wichita public school system and graduated a proud West High Pioneer in 1978. She also attended Friends University and attained her Associates Degree in General Studies. Sally always had such a warm heart, a glowing smile and an infectious sense of humor that everybody absolutely loved and adored. She loved the color pink and wore it well. When she was 20 years old, she met a young man named Chris who would be overtaken with her beauty, her quick witted humor and her love of music. The courtship began and the bond they had grew stronger. They were married on September 28, 1985 and began a healthy happy loving journey together for life. Sally also loved all of the animals, and adored her dogs throughout her life, Sassy, Lacey, Jordan, Casey and Tori. She also loved to read a good book in her spare time. Sally was passionate about her sewing, crocheting and knitting. Her socks and booties were guaranteed to bring a smile and joy to everyone she shared them with. She always enjoyed the cutting edge technology of Apple products that she owned. Her lasagna, meatloaf, chili, and homemade pizza sauce were so delicious and were everyone's favorites around the holidays and family visits. Her Nephew, Adam was her beloved pride and joy. She is so proud of him! She worked at Intrust Bank for 39 years and was highly regarded in her role as Senior Manager of Consumer Banking. Her experience and knowledge of banking and attention to detail and work ethics were among the best. Sally will certainly be missed by all of the great people whose lives she has touched and blessed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Betty (Kline) Rupp. Sally is survived by her husband of 39 years, Chris Holmes; sister, Joan (Robert) Maxwell; and nephew, Adam Maxwell. Due to Covid19, there will be a private family memorial service, at Resthaven Cemetery on Tuesday, August 11th, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to, Harry Hynes Hospice or the Kansas Humane Society. A public Celebration of Life TBD at a later date. The family would like to thank each and everyone of you for the outpouring of love and support that we have been blessed with!