Sally (DeForest) Attwater
September 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 84, Retired Professor of Dietetics, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Private Family Service. Preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Ann Attwater; parents, John and Cleo DeForest; brothers, Douglas, Jack, and Richard DeForest. Survived by her husband, Paul Attwater, II of Wichita; son, Paul (Kim) Attwater, III of Wichita; daughter, Susan (Daniel) Taylor of Wichita; brother, Charles DeForest of El Dorado, KS; sisters, Jean Smith of Dallas, TX, Linda (Charlie) Long of Alta Vista, KS; grandchildren, Patrick Attwater, Nicholas (Nick Boyd) Attwater, Thomas (fiancé, Molly Moran) Attwater, Joseph Attwater, Sam Taylor, Ryan Taylor; great-grandson, Ian. A memorial has been established with: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 7404 E. Killarney Pl., Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com