1/1
Sally (DeForest) Attwater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally (DeForest) Attwater
September 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 84, Retired Professor of Dietetics, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Private Family Service. Preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Ann Attwater; parents, John and Cleo DeForest; brothers, Douglas, Jack, and Richard DeForest. Survived by her husband, Paul Attwater, II of Wichita; son, Paul (Kim) Attwater, III of Wichita; daughter, Susan (Daniel) Taylor of Wichita; brother, Charles DeForest of El Dorado, KS; sisters, Jean Smith of Dallas, TX, Linda (Charlie) Long of Alta Vista, KS; grandchildren, Patrick Attwater, Nicholas (Nick Boyd) Attwater, Thomas (fiancé, Molly Moran) Attwater, Joseph Attwater, Sam Taylor, Ryan Taylor; great-grandson, Ian. A memorial has been established with: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 7404 E. Killarney Pl., Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved