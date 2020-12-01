1/
El Dorado, Kansas - Byers, Sally (McAdoo) Jan. 31, 1944 –Nov. 23, 2020 Passed on Monday at the age of 76. Born in El Dorado, KS to Wm "Red" and Betty McAdoo. Sally graduated from EHS and Butler Co. College. For 31 years she was Officer Mgr. for Duke Drilling, Wichita, retiring in 2008. On March 1, 1980, she married Harry "Doug" Byers at which time she gained two sons. Her life was filled with music; singing Barbershop with her sisters from the age of 13, singing and playing bass guitar with Doug in their Rock band, dancing with Doug, (they were so great to watch), camping and fishing, and her sons and their families were all a wonderful part of her life. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Bill McAdoo of Pratt; sister, Carl McAdoo; and nephew, Cory Miller of El Dorado. Their son Steven passed on the morning of Sally's passing. Survived by Doug; son, Michael (Janell) of Indiana; sisters, Connie (Same) Langhofer of Benton, KS, and Mary (Mike Mozingo) Arterburn of Wichita; sister-in-law, Gail McAdoo of Pratt, KS; brother-in-law, Lynn Miller of Hutchinson, KS; former daughter-in-law, Nancy Byers who helped with her care; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Sally had a disabling illness for the last 10 years of her life. Doug was her caretaker until Interim Hospice was called in. She was so strong willed and will be so dearly missed. We all love her so much. Graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 10am at Sunset Lawns Cemetery North. Please wear masks. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Sally at www.kirbymorrisfuneralhome.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
