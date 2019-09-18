WELLINGTON-Adams, Sally J. age 82, retired planner for Boeing, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Visitation, Thursday, September 19, 9am-7pm with family present 5:30-7pm, Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, Friday, September 20, 11 am, Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. Preceded by parents, C. Lowell and Helen (Richey) Abbott; brothers, Jimmy and Michael Abbott. Survived by husband, Robert; children, Shawn Howell of Wellington, Katie (Phil) Hudlin of Maize, Jim (Leah) Howell of Derby; sister, Linda (Bill) Cheedle of Ft. Collins, CO; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial: Gospel for Asia, 1116 St. Thomas Way, Wills Point, TX 75169. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019