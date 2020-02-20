Sanchez, Sally J. 70, City of Wichita employee, was born March 1, 1949 and passed away February 17, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 21; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, both at St. Jude Catholic Church. Sally was preceded in death by her father, Carlos C. Sanchez, and sister, Carla Ann Martinez. Survivors: mother, Genevieve Sanchez; brother, Carlos W. (Sally) Sanchez; sister, Rosemary Sanchez; sons, Ricky Smith and Tony (Anthie) Diaz, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Nadia, Brittany, Stelaine, Fayth and Patrick; great-grandchild, Candyce. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020