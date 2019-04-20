Martinez, Sally Cudahy/Wesley Nutrition employee, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019. An open viewing will be held Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary; service 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Family Church, 11135 W. Kellogg Dr. Preceded in death by husband, Fermin Martinez; father Benigno Lopez; mother, Lupe Lopez; brother, Salvador Lopez; grandparents, Salvador and Juliana Lopez, Francisco and Flora Espinoza. Survivors: children, Maria (Michael) Hood, Jim (Carmen) Martinez, Rosalinda (Raul) Robles, Anita (Donald) Schafer, and Monica (Juan) Ramirez; 17 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206. The family would like to extend thanks to the Good Shepherd Hospice and the Keepsake Kottage staff for all their loving support during the illness and passing of their mother and grandmother.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 20, 2019