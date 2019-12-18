Sally McGuigan

McGuigan, Sally 83, Retired Nurse, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecelia McGuigan; brothers, William and Timothy McGuigan. Survived by her brothers, James Edward (Karen) McGuigan of Olathe, KS, John Michael McGuigan of Wichita; sisters, Patricia Ann (Harry) Clements of Wichita, Mary Margaret Parks of Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law, Katrina McGuigan of Wichita; 13 nieces and nephews; 9 great-nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with: , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019
