Norris, Sally Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, great-grandmother & friends. Sally went Gloriously to be with the Lord & Savior on Feb. 7th at 10:00 pm. She is now reunited with her parents, sister, husband, daughter, and grandchildren. We will miss her deeply but we are choosing Joy & Gratitude for her life & love from us. At 91 years young she finished the race strong. Survived by: Daughter Marcia (John) Sandra, Jackie (Jeff), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation 9-10am with Funeral Service to follow at 10am, Sat. Feb. 15th both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020