LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI-Raehpour, Sally 80, of Lac du Flambeau, WI. The jewel of our family left us to be with her Lord in Heaven. Sally Raehpour died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on May 24, 2019 and was laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, Wisconsin. Sally was born March 2, 1939 to Ellsworth and Mercedes Cotey in Wausau, Wisconsin. She grew up surrounded by the beauty of the Northwoods, married and lived many wonderful years in the Wichita, Kansas area before she eventually made her way back to retire with her husband of nearly 58 years, Al Raehpour, in a beautiful log home they built together near Minocqua, Wisconsin. In the early years of their marriage, Sally worked as an X-ray technician. She is most remembered and beloved as a supportive wife and blessed mother. She made every place she dwelled a true home for her family. Her heart was for the broken and she taught kindness to her children first at home and also by showing it in her community. She was involved in bible studies, craft groups, and she loved to make at least one quilt a month to be able to give 12 gorgeous quilts to shelters or people in need at Christmas time. Many of you will remember her fantastic cooking and she could whip up a scrumptious meal, complete with a decadent dessert, using items from her well-stocked and beloved pantry. If you are inclined to honor her, we ask that you donate canned goods to any food pantry in your area. She would love that. She loved her Lord Jesus and her family. We will miss her every day until we see her again on that beautiful shore. Sally is survived by her husband Al Raehpour, children David (Dawna) Raehpour, Julia Raehpour, Paul (Karen) Raehpour and grandchildren.

