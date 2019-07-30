Sally S. Hall (1949 - 2019)
  • "Sally was a friend dating back to 1970 when we lived in..."
    - Daryl and Sue Banks
  • "Sally was a wonderful person and a special person to me...."
    - Ken Witzell
  • "Sally was such a special person and great at coming up with..."
    - Mike Mayta
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
Hall, Sally S. Computer Programmer and Consultant for the City of Wichita, passed away on 28, July 2019 in Wichita, KS. Sally is survived by her children, Robert, Rachel and Amy Hall, all of Wichita. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Hall, Holden Hall, Dorian Hall, Brady Jenn and Camille Jenn. Services will be held at Cochran Mortuary and Crematory, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, Ks on Wednesday, 31, July 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, send all memorials to , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214 To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 30, 2019
