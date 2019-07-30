Hall, Sally S. Computer Programmer and Consultant for the City of Wichita, passed away on 28, July 2019 in Wichita, KS. Sally is survived by her children, Robert, Rachel and Amy Hall, all of Wichita. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Hall, Holden Hall, Dorian Hall, Brady Jenn and Camille Jenn. Services will be held at Cochran Mortuary and Crematory, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, Ks on Wednesday, 31, July 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, send all memorials to , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214 To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 30, 2019