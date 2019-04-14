Coleman, Sallylou (Weaver) Passed away on Sat., March 30, 2019, aged 86. She was born to Norman and Sarah (McQuown) Weaver in Johnstown, PA on Aug. 5, 1932. Preceded in death by her parents and is survived by son, Rick (Jennifer) Coleman; brother, Norman H. (Bernice) Weaver III; grandchildren, Shelby (Dan) Jordan, Ricky, Jackson, Abbilyn & Aleigha Coleman. Sallylou was very active in her community & part of many organizations, including American Sewing Guild & Music Theater of Wichita. She was a member at the Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby (Koinonia, Joy Circle). Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Apr. 20, Woodlawn UMC.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019