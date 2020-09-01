1/1
Sammie Lee Hutson
HAYSVILLE-Hutson, Sammie Lee age 79, passed away August 29th, 2020 in her home in Haysville, Kansas. Sammie was born on March 7, 1941 in Clarksville, Arkansas to Jesse and Vivian Smiley. Sammie was one of 5 sisters, Shirley (Don) Steventon, Fran (Clyde) McClain, Ruth (Randal) Bolinger, Becky (Ron) Buzard. Sammie spent her entire life walking the path of Christ. Sammie met the love of her life in 1979, Ron Hutson. The two spent forty-one wonderful years together. Sammie has 5 children, Doug (Jeanette) Bruce of South Haven, Kansas, Alvin (Vicky) Bruce of Supulpa, Oklahoma, Tina (Mike) Dugan of Wichita, Kansas, Tammy (Mike) Smalley of Benton, Kansas and Teresa (Brian) Beals of Emporia, Kansas. Sammie has 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Graveside: 10 am Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas Humane Society.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
