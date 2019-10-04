Pauler, Sammy L. was born on October 29, 1952 and passed away on October 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sam put up a strong fight with his health battles over the years. He retired from Learjet, where he felt pride in the work he did there. He was a Husband, Father, Papa, and friend to many, as he will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Old Mission Mortuary, 3424 E. 21st Street, Wichita, Kansas, with visitation for family and friends from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. Sam is survived by his family: wife, Trudy; children, Michael (Keesha), Diandra (Justin), Nicholas, and Jonathan; his grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Tijay, Brayden, Jayden, La'Niah, and Tanner; his father, Merl (Vera) Pauler; brother Joe (Barbara) Pauler; sisters, Margaret Rodriquez, Peggy (Arnold) Snow, and Tina Hale. He was preceded in death by his mother, Merry Meyer, and brothers, Martin Pauler and Jimmy Kasenow.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019