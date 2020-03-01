Samuel Borrego (1941 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Borrego.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Borrego, Samuel Age 78, passed away February 26, 2020, born August 12, 1941 to John and Ambrosita Borrego. Samuel served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Cessna Aircraft in 2003. Following retirement, he was employed with Newman University until 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline "Carol"; both parents; 3 brothers, John, Leroy and Bob; and daughter, Christina Borrego. Samuel is survived by his son, Thomas (Christine) Borrego; daughter, Stephanie (Ronald) Rosales; brothers, Tony, Jim, Pat, and Melvin (Stephanie) Borrego; sisters, Shirley Rodarte and Marlene (Richard) Montano; grandchildren, John (Mallory) Borrego, Morgan Borrego (Anders Herpolsheimer), Naomi Rosales, and Samuel Rosales; and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., Sun., Mar. 1, with Rosary following at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Mon., Mar. 2, all at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon