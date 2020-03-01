Borrego, Samuel Age 78, passed away February 26, 2020, born August 12, 1941 to John and Ambrosita Borrego. Samuel served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Cessna Aircraft in 2003. Following retirement, he was employed with Newman University until 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline "Carol"; both parents; 3 brothers, John, Leroy and Bob; and daughter, Christina Borrego. Samuel is survived by his son, Thomas (Christine) Borrego; daughter, Stephanie (Ronald) Rosales; brothers, Tony, Jim, Pat, and Melvin (Stephanie) Borrego; sisters, Shirley Rodarte and Marlene (Richard) Montano; grandchildren, John (Mallory) Borrego, Morgan Borrego (Anders Herpolsheimer), Naomi Rosales, and Samuel Rosales; and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., Sun., Mar. 1, with Rosary following at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Mon., Mar. 2, all at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020