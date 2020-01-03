Mt Hope, KS- Crozier, Samuel 77, Retired Lear Jet tooling technician, passed away December 31, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Sam is survived by his children: Monty (Teresa) Crozier, Shelly (Robert) Moore-Cote, Step-Daughter Suzanne Lane, Brother, Jim (Pat) Crozier, Sisters: Marilyn Wulf, and Vicki (Tom) Lundstedt, Grandchildren: Kody Moore, Tiffany (Trent) Brickman, Matthew Bliss, Austin Bliss, Brandon Bliss, Jennifer Cote. Great-Grandchildren: Henry Moore, Bentley Bliss, Marena, McKinley, Maci Bliss, Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Hazel Crozier Sr. and sister, Lynda Kincaid. Memorials in lieu of flowers may me sent to the Bentley Senior Center and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Visitation with family Friday, January 3, 2020 5-8 P.M. Wulf-Ast Mortuary Mt. Hope, KS. Funeral Service Saturday, January 4, 2019 11:00 A.M. at The Methodist Church of Mt. Hope. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mt. Hope, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020