Harter, Samuel "Sam" 15, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his mother, Kim Wilson Harter; father, Jay Harter; older brother, Grant Harter; grandparents, Kent (Ann) Wilson; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Christie Connor Wilson and Phoebe McClure Harter; and grandfather, Roger Harter. A Memorial Mass will be 11 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, Wichita KS. Sam was a very caring and giving person; he continued that in death through the gift of organ donation. Memorials have been established with Midwest Transplant Network and the Ronald McDonald House. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019