Bruce, Samuel Reece "Sam" Jr. 88, Navy Veteran and Beechcraft Supervisor, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Wellsprings Care Home in Wichita. Sam was born on August 16, 1930 in Butte, Montana to Samuel R., Sr. and Bertha (Quatier) Bruce. Sam enjoying being outside; hunting, fishing and even just relaxing in nature. He enjoyed his walks with his dog, Coco and loved all animals. Sam was a great father and Papa to his grandson. He was a very sweet man who will be missed greatly. Sam is survived by his daughter, Linda Bruce; step-son, Terry Watson; brother-in-law, Gus Terry, wife, Carolyn and family; grandchild, Thane Bruce; niece, Stacey Bruce and her children, Jack and Sam; nephew, Steven Bruce and his children, Braden and Kaden; his dog, best friend and companion, Coco; steadfast friends, Mark and Raymond and many other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel, Sr. and Bertha; his wife, Elizabeth (Terry) Bruce and his brother, Larry Bruce. There are no services scheduled at this time and memorial donations in Samuel's name may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, 1901 Avenue of the Stars, Ste. 1050, Los Angeles, CA 90067-6036. Online guestbook may be signed at

