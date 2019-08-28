Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Weber. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Weber, Samuel 33, passed away Aug. 22, from a head injury sustained in a skateboarding accident Aug. 18 in Lawrence, Ks. He is survived by his parents Gary and Paula Weber of Manhattan Beach, CA. and Wichita, brother Saul Weber of Hermosa Beach, CA., Sillas Weber (Courtney), nieces Sloan and Sienn, and nephew Sillas Jr., all of Wichita. A smile that reflected Sam's joyful attitude made him popular with friends wherever he spent time. He had settled into his Riverside residence and was pursuing his many interests, being a DJ, writing music and making music videos. He was going to graduate from Wichita State University in the spring. He loved art, poetry, was a creative writer and a voracious reader. Friends say he was the glue that held friends together and with a quick wit he tended to be the life of the party. Kindness came easy to Sam. Starting at a very young age, he would take the side of the underdog. Sam was a lovable procrastinator that translated "I'll be right there," into arriving any time in the next five hours. A perfect day for Sam would find him putting off what he didn't want to do. He would be on a beach surrounded by friends and music. He'd find time to skateboard, then socialize until the sun came up. Because Sam was always generous and giving his organs were donated. He has already given two people the gift of life. May his memory be eternal.

