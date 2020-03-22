Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Berry Lewis Kitchen. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Kitchen, Sandra Berry Lewis age 71, was born May 7, 1948 in St. Marys, PA and passed away March 13, 2020 in Lakewood, CO from complications of pneumonia. Sandy spent her childhood in Emporium, PA where she married Tom Lewis, her high school sweetheart. They had two boys, Larry and Andrew. Sandy and the boys moved to Kansas after Tom died in an automobile accident. She married Bob Kitchen in 1979. Sandy was predeceased by her parents, William and Martha Berry, her sister Bonnie (Wayne) Bartles and her brother Bill (Kathy) Berry. She is survived by her husband Bob, her children Larry (Lorrie) Lewis of Colorado Springs, Andy (Jacque) Lewis of Wichita, Chris (Dianne Simmons) Kitchen of Wichita, Kathy (Mark) Braun of St. Louis, David (Lori) Kitchen of Wichita and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Donna (Pete) Artzer of Ft. Worth and Darla (Gordon) Dover of Richland, WA and several nieces and nephews. Sandy was an amazing woman of faith who tried to live every day in service to Jesus with her gifts of compassion, hospitality and friendship. A celebration of her life will be held at City Life Church in Wichita at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Haiti Mission Fund, City Life Church, 216 E. 2nd Street, Wichita, KS 67202.

