Cullum, Sandra (Ranallo) 70, of Wichita, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Sandra Kathryn Ranallo was born August 5, 1948 to parents James and Bette Ranallo of Manhattan, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Phyllis Harkness. Sandra is survived by her three children, Michael Chadwick of Park City; Brian Chadwick of Wichita; and Carey Cargile of Derby. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019