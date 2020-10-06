Sandra "Sandy" HarlanJune 10, 1937 - October 1, 2020Derby, Kansas - Sandra "Sandy" Harlan, born June 10, 1937, went home to be with the Lord October 1, 2020. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E Patriot Ave., Derby. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita, Kansas. Preceded in death by parents Dorsey G. and Mary (Home) Burgess, brother Dorsey Earl ("Dee"), triplet grandchildren Emma, Ellie and Julian Harlan, and husband of 49 years, JV Harlan. Sandra is survived by her three children, Anna Scripp, Jennifer (Paul) Polk, and Jonathan (Dena) Harlan; five grandchildren, Brad (Jana) Scripp, Eric (fiancée Brianna George) Scripp, Caleb, Abigail and Gabrielle Harlan; two great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Callan Scripp. Sandra was a 1955 graduate of Topeka High School, and a 1959 graduate of Washburn University, with a BA in History with English/Political Science minors. After gaining teaching experience in Haysville and Topeka, Sandra initially planned to start KU graduate school in 1961, get her Master's and teach abroad, but met her husband-to-be at a 1960 political watch party. JV, a KSU civil engineering graduate, enjoyed ceremonially burning her KU grad school admittance papers when they married. Sandra stayed home 25 years to raise her three children, then re-certified and began substituting in the Derby schools in 1984, ultimately teaching English at Derby Senior High full time from 1986-2000. In 1987 she finished her Master's in Education (with writing emphasis) at Wichita State University. The name "Sandra" means protector/helper of mankind. Mom had a heart for people; young, old and in-between. She didn't know a stranger and could (and would) strike up a conversation with anyone she came across. JV and Sandra worked 17 years as self-supporting staff with THE NAVIGATORS, whose motto at the time was "To Know Christ and To Make Him Known." She loved to sing and used her talents at church and local singing groups. Memorials have been established with The Navigators, 920 N. Tyler Road, #201, Wichita, KS 67212-3268 and Calvary Baptist Church, Derby, KS.