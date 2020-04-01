Good, Sandra J. passed away peacefully on March 28th, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born on July 27, 1957 to J.B. and Alexandrina "Scotty" Johns in Wichita, KS. She married Virgil Good on St. Patrick's Day in 1979. Together they raised three children. She is survived by her husband Virgil, brother Skip and wife Laura, their daughter Gina, 3 children, Lynette, Scott and wife Nikki, Wesley, and 2 grandchildren, Carter and Lorelai. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Mayo Clinic - Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com. Please go to www.sandrajgood.org to receive a notice of when the service is scheduled.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020