Rea, Sandra Jayne 78, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and Retired Registered Nurse, died Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary; Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church. Sandra was a former Eastern Star member and an active volunteer at her church. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rea; parents, Raymond and Dora Funk. Survived by her children, Dee (Darren) Nighswonger of Wichita, Brad (Angie) Rea of Topeka, Christopher (Leslie) Rea of Wichita; grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Staudt of Haysville, KS, Rachael Staudt of Liberty, MO, Adam Rea of Wichita, Alex, Austin, and Aiden Rea of Topeka, Riley and Reese Rea of Wichita; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Jayda; sister, Patricia (Paul) Olafson of Lynnwood, WA; brother, David (JoAnn) Funk of Brentwood, CA; and numerous other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020