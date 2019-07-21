Peterson, Sandra Jean 78, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor passed away Monday July 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Bob and Edith Fehr of Lindsborg, KS. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Jason (Emily) and Jarrod; grandsons, Justin, Caleb and Cole; sister, Darlene (Rex) Ames. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. A memorial has been established with , 608 W. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019