Sandra Jean Peterson (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My dear Aunt Jeannie....you will be missed. Thank you for..."
    - Chrissy Beal
  • "I am very sorry for your loss. May the God the who..."
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Peterson, Sandra Jean 78, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor passed away Monday July 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Bob and Edith Fehr of Lindsborg, KS. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Jason (Emily) and Jarrod; grandsons, Justin, Caleb and Cole; sister, Darlene (Rex) Ames. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. A memorial has been established with , 608 W. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.