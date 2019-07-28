Peer, Sandra K. Becker "Sandy" 66, was born March 5, 1953, in McPherson Kansas. She saw Jesus face-to-face on July 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Rodney, of 46 years, two daughters, Melissa (Brian) Scapa of Wichita and Katie (Eric) Agard of Wichita, and 12 grandchildren, Nicolas Scapa, Elliana Scapa, Caleb Scapa, Jacob Scapa, Elaina Agard, Jonathan Agard, Elizabeth Agard, Eleanora Agard, Benjamin Agard, Emelia Agard, Evelina Agard and Michael Agard. She is also survived by her three "double-cousins/siblings", Duane (Sharon) Becker of Olathe, Stuart (Donna) Becker of Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, and Kim (Lewis) Thomas of Wichita. Memorial services are scheduled for Central Christian Church at 2:00PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Visitation with family is Saturday, August 10th from 4-6PM at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 South Broadway, Wichita, KS. There will also be an opportunity to greet friends and family immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Central Christian Church Fine Arts Ministry or Central Christian Church Encouragers Sunday School Class, 2900 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS, 67226. For full obituary, please go to CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019