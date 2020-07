Duffield, Sandra Kay went to be with Angels on July 2, 2020. Daughter of James and Dallas Duffield. She received her Master's Degree in Counseling and Behavioral Health. She is survived by mom, Dallas Boyer; sisters, Peggy and Barbara; several nieces and nephews. No service are planned. Service are with Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.



