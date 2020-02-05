Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Kay Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Reynolds, Sandra Kay age 79, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. Sandra was born August 4, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Don Werlein and Gloria Swank. Sandy was devoted to caring for the people she loved. She enjoyed spending time on genealogy and loved the music of Elvis Presley. She was a voice of wisdom and love and gave selflessly. Sandra is survived by her husband, Fred Reynolds; sons Bob Overby, and Brian Overby; brother Don Werlein; sister Shirley Gower; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter Stephanie Greiert. Sandy will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew her. A visitation for Sandra will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home. A graveside service will occur Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home.



Reynolds, Sandra Kay age 79, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. Sandra was born August 4, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Don Werlein and Gloria Swank. Sandy was devoted to caring for the people she loved. She enjoyed spending time on genealogy and loved the music of Elvis Presley. She was a voice of wisdom and love and gave selflessly. Sandra is survived by her husband, Fred Reynolds; sons Bob Overby, and Brian Overby; brother Don Werlein; sister Shirley Gower; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter Stephanie Greiert. Sandy will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew her. A visitation for Sandra will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home. A graveside service will occur Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close