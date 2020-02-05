Reynolds, Sandra Kay age 79, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. Sandra was born August 4, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Don Werlein and Gloria Swank. Sandy was devoted to caring for the people she loved. She enjoyed spending time on genealogy and loved the music of Elvis Presley. She was a voice of wisdom and love and gave selflessly. Sandra is survived by her husband, Fred Reynolds; sons Bob Overby, and Brian Overby; brother Don Werlein; sister Shirley Gower; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter Stephanie Greiert. Sandy will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew her. A visitation for Sandra will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home. A graveside service will occur Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020