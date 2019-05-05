Henderson, Sandra Kaye Passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 65. Sandra was born to Gilford Leroy and Dorothy Jean (Gray) Henderson on September 5, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sandra is survived by her children, Marisa Padilla, Augusta, KS, Derek Padilla, Casper, WY; grandchildren, Keenan Rivera, Augusta, KS and Kenneth Padilla, Casper, WY. Donations can be made in her name to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St, Wichita, Kansas 67219. No services will be held at this time.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019