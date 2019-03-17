Voth, Sandra L. 59, former Rainbows United paraprofessional, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Friday, March 22, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Patti Adams, and son, Jason Voth. Survivors: husband, Gary Voth; daughter, Shasta (Tammy) Voth of Wichita; brother, Tracy Adams of Dallas, TX; half-sister, Kandi (Scott) Human of Guthrie, OK; 3 grandchildren. Memorial established with: West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink, Wichita, KS 67212 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019