DERBY-Marler, Sandra Lee "Sandy" Age 72, of Derby, Kansas passed away on Monday April 29, 2019. Sandra was born September 17, 1946 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Oneida Rash; husband, Marion Duane Marler; and sisters, Paulette Blome and Kathy Baker. Sandy is survived by her son, Paul Lynn (Linda) Marler; daughter, Janella Renee (Tim) Smith; sister, Patricia Linn; and grandson, Riley Duane Marler. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00am with a visitation the night prior from 6-8pm, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial contributions in Sandy's name can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019