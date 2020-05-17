Sandra Lynn Antle
MULVANE-Antle, Sandra Lynn age 68, homemaker, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Visitation 1 - 8 pm Monday, May 18, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 2 pm Tuesday, May 19, Waco Cemetery, 500 W. 95th St. S., Haysville. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Mary Mansell and her daughter, Jennifer Antle. Survivors include her husband, Delbert; daughter, Stacy Antle, of Wichita; sister, Cynthia Thorsell, of Wichita. A memorial has been established with The Journey Home Hospice House, 900 Washington Blvd., Barltlesville, OK 74006. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
MAY
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Waco Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
