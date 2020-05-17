MULVANE-Antle, Sandra Lynn age 68, homemaker, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Visitation 1 - 8 pm Monday, May 18, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Graveside service 2 pm Tuesday, May 19, Waco Cemetery, 500 W. 95th St. S., Haysville. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Mary Mansell and her daughter, Jennifer Antle. Survivors include her husband, Delbert; daughter, Stacy Antle, of Wichita; sister, Cynthia Thorsell, of Wichita. A memorial has been established with The Journey Home Hospice House, 900 Washington Blvd., Barltlesville, OK 74006. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.