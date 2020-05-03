Ciarlone-Henriques, Sandra M. 80, Retired domestic engineer and sales associate, passed away, Monday, April 27th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter, and ex husband. Sandra is survived by one brother, two children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She traveled all over the country and enjoyed many years of sewing, gardening, great food, music and family gatherings. In lieuof flowers please make donations tocff.org. No public services at this time.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.