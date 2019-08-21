Fricks, Sandra M. 74, passed away on August 19, 2019. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church since 1965 who enjoyed reading and listening to religious music. Sandra was preceded by husband, William R. Fricks; son, William C. Fricks; granddaughter, Manda Fricks; parents, Irwin "Dutch" & Mable Alderman; and 6 siblings. She is survived by son, Mark (Michelle) Fricks; daughter, Tammie (Cliff) Bordwell; brother-in-law, Charles (Heidi) Fricks; sisters-in-law, Susan Smith, Aldene Fricks, Donna Alderman and Freda Alderman; grandchildren, Dustin (Gina) Carson, Zachary (Ashley) Carson, Tristan Fricks and Andrew Fricks; 4 great-grandchildren and granddog, Indy. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral service is 10:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be sent to Parkview Baptist Church, 3430 S. Meridian St., Wichita, KS 67217.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019