Ratliff, Sandra S. 77, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away July 13, 2019. Sandra (Sturgeon) Ratliff was born on December 29, 1941 in Wellington, Kansas to Kelso Eugene Sturgeon and Bessie Helen (Luster) Sturgeon. Sandra married Gerald Ratliff on September 18, 1965. She spent her life working retail at Macy's and Dillard's. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters JoAnn Winn, Helen Kane and Judy Hayes. Survivors include her husband Gerald Ratliff of Wichita, KS, one daughter Jennifer Rich and her husband Chris Rich of Wichita, KS, two grandchildren David and Kelly, one brother Kelso Sturgeon, Jr. of Henderson, Nevada, and one sister Nancy Eyres of Wichita, Kansas. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 beginning at 9am, with funeral service following at 10am at Lakeview.



