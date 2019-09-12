Leis, Sandra Sue On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Sandra (Sue) Leis passed away at the age of 77. She and her twin sister, Carmen, were born on August 2, 1942, to Cecil and Gracia Schulte of Wichita, Kansas. Sandra, known to most as Sue, had a vibrant energy, a beautiful spirit and a selfless heart. Even cancer couldn't slow her down until the very end. She was passionate first and foremost about her family and was happiest when all her chicks were back in the nest to visit. She is survived by her husband Daniel Leis; her daughter Gail (Leis) Helfer and her husband Marc; her son Kurt Leis, his wife Mimi (Velten) Leis, and daughters Abigail and Sophia; and her son Aaron Leis, along with her sisters Carmen (Schulte) May and Pat Schulte and brothers Peter, Ric, Larry, Tony and Jack and their families, who were very dear to her. Rosary, 7 p.m., Friday, September 13; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, September 14, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Sue requested donations be made in her memory to Cure CMD, 19401 S. Vermont Ave, Suite J100, Torrance, CA 90502 or CureCMD.org/donate and selecting LAMA2. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019