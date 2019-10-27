Long, Sandra Sue age 80, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Visitation 1-8 Wednesday, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Funeral service 10 am Thursday, Shiloh Pentecostal Church. Graveside 2 pm Thursday, Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington. Survivors: husband, Weldon; son, Larry (Debra), Peck; daughter, Vanda Carroll (Alan), Adairsville, GA; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchidlren. Memorial donations to Shiloh Pentecostal Church. Smith Mortuary, Haysville
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019