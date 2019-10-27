Sandra Sue Long

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Sue Long.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS
67060
(316)-522-7553
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiloh Pentecostal Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Prairie Lawn Cemetery
Wellington, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Long, Sandra Sue age 80, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Visitation 1-8 Wednesday, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Funeral service 10 am Thursday, Shiloh Pentecostal Church. Graveside 2 pm Thursday, Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington. Survivors: husband, Weldon; son, Larry (Debra), Peck; daughter, Vanda Carroll (Alan), Adairsville, GA; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchidlren. Memorial donations to Shiloh Pentecostal Church. Smith Mortuary, Haysville
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details