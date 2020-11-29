1/1
Sandra Sue Roadenbaugh
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Sue Roadenbaugh
November 5, 1954 - November 22, 2020
El Dorado, Kansas - 66, died unexpectedly on Nov. 22, 2020. Sandra was born in Wichita, Kansas to Virgil Allen Roadenbaugh and Vivian Marion (Paulk) Roadenbaugh/Lawson on Nov. 05, 1954. Sandra lived most of her life in El Dorado until she moved to Belle Plaine, Ks to assist in caring for her uncle Russell Dean Paulk. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Michael Allen Roadenbaugh and Charles Dean Roadenbaugh. Sandra is survived by her sister, Vickey Arlene (Richard T.) Collins, brother, Jimmey Allen Roadenbaugh. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec.1st from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS, with graveside service at 2:00 pm, Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita, KS. To share online condolence please visit, www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved