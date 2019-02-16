Tenbrink, Sandra Sue Passed away on February 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born in Wamego, KS on April 15, 1944 and raised in Wichita, KS then eventually settled in Illinois. She is survived by her 5 children, Gus (Anne) Morley, Greg (Katy) Morley, Theresa (Monty) Fowler, Susan (Kevin) Rife, Felicia (Adam) Morley-Marland, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren (1 pre-deceased), father Eugene Tenbrink and sister Linda (Larry) Zollars. Memorial Service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church 2515 W. Palatine Rd, Inverness, IL on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30am. She will be laid to rest in Alma, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at
|
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2019