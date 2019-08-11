Sandy Howell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandy Howell.
Notice
Send Flowers

Howell, Sandy 51, Homemaker, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Donna Peters. Survived by her former husband, Steve Howell; sons, Jarod Howell, Jeff Howell, Andrew Howell; daughter, Lauren Howell; brothers, Stan (LuAnn) Peters, Stuart (Tracy) Peters, all of Wichita, Sam Peters of Napa, CA; sisters, Susan (Bob) Salsbury of Jackson, MO, Stephanie (Mark) Walker of Savannah, GA, Sara Peters of Dallas, TX. A memorial has been established with: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.