Howell, Sandy 51, Homemaker, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Donna Peters. Survived by her former husband, Steve Howell; sons, Jarod Howell, Jeff Howell, Andrew Howell; daughter, Lauren Howell; brothers, Stan (LuAnn) Peters, Stuart (Tracy) Peters, all of Wichita, Sam Peters of Napa, CA; sisters, Susan (Bob) Salsbury of Jackson, MO, Stephanie (Mark) Walker of Savannah, GA, Sara Peters of Dallas, TX. A memorial has been established with: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019