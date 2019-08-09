PARK CITY-Foreman, Sanford S. 84, retired oil driller, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation, 1:00 p.m.; Funeral Service, 2:00 pm, both Saturday, August 10, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Burial will follow at Kechi Cemetery. Preceded in death by parents, Jeremiah "Jerry" and Iva Foreman; 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors: wife, Juanita; son, Steve (Nadine) Foreman; daughters, Cheryl (Milton) Larson, Sandy (Kellye) Irvin and Stacey (Terry) Spenst; sister-in-law, Janie Foreman; grandchildren, Jesse (Jessica), Kyle (Ciara), Tanner, Alyssa, Anna (Kyle), Kayla (Tyler), Scott, Nathan and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Brynn, Graycie and Harper; numerous nieces and nephews. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019