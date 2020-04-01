Kauffman, Sanford Wayne age 61, former Boeing and Spirit employee, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, April 2, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside service 2 pm Friday, April 3, Eastlawn Cemetery, Zimmerdale, KS. Sanford is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Naomi Kauffman and his brother, Stephen Kauffman. Survivors include his wife, Brenda "BJ"; sons, Tony Corn and Thomas and Timothy Hudlin, all of Wichita; daughters, LouWanna Granger, of Wichita, and Tonya (Tyson) Girard, of Omaha; sisters, Cindy Kauffman, of Denver, Becky (Gary) Williams, of Hillsboro, Debby (Randy) Ouimet, of Goshen, IN; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with Midian Shrine Temple, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020