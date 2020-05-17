Lomax, Sara Ann (Goeller) age 87, died May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Sally Goeller; husband Ed; brother Carl, Jr. Sara is survived by daughters Melinda Speer and Lesa Lomax, two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was a life long resident of Wichita, graduated from East High in 1951 and University of Wichita in 1955. She married Edwin Lomax in 1955. She worked as an office professional for the Wichita Public Schools for 29 years. A private graveside service was held for Sara at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sara's memory may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, Kansas 67219.