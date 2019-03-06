Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Jean Briscoe. View Sign

Briscoe, Sara Jean 77, passed away peacefully February 28, 2019, at her home in Wichita, Kansas. She was a mother, step-mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, and was dearly loved by all whose lives she touched. Sara was both an avid quilter and a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who found her calling in her compassionate care of her patients. She had recently relocated from her longtime residence in Meriden, Kansas, following the death of her beloved husband, John, of 33 years. A private family service will be held at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West in Wichita. Sara was preceded in death by her infant son, Mark D. Bisby; parents Dr. Fred S. Dozier and Annie Edith (Benson) Dozier of Herington, and husband John W. Briscoe of Meriden. She is survived by brothers, Paul Dozier of Appleton, WI and Tom Dozier of Olathe; children, Curt Bisby of Anacortes, WA, Stephanie Hayen of Wichita, Jim Bisby of Chandler, AZ, Julie Bisby of Mesa, AZ; step-daughters, Lana Briscoe-Lucas of Kuna, ID, Janiece Briscoe Fowler of Mesa, AZ; sister-in-law, Linda Matthews of Atlanta, TX; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Interim HealthCare and Hospice, 9920 E. Harry, Wichita KS 67207 and Bethel Baptist Church, 4011 N. Kansas, Topeka KS 66617. Tributes to the family via

Briscoe, Sara Jean 77, passed away peacefully February 28, 2019, at her home in Wichita, Kansas. She was a mother, step-mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, and was dearly loved by all whose lives she touched. Sara was both an avid quilter and a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who found her calling in her compassionate care of her patients. She had recently relocated from her longtime residence in Meriden, Kansas, following the death of her beloved husband, John, of 33 years. A private family service will be held at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West in Wichita. Sara was preceded in death by her infant son, Mark D. Bisby; parents Dr. Fred S. Dozier and Annie Edith (Benson) Dozier of Herington, and husband John W. Briscoe of Meriden. She is survived by brothers, Paul Dozier of Appleton, WI and Tom Dozier of Olathe; children, Curt Bisby of Anacortes, WA, Stephanie Hayen of Wichita, Jim Bisby of Chandler, AZ, Julie Bisby of Mesa, AZ; step-daughters, Lana Briscoe-Lucas of Kuna, ID, Janiece Briscoe Fowler of Mesa, AZ; sister-in-law, Linda Matthews of Atlanta, TX; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Interim HealthCare and Hospice, 9920 E. Harry, Wichita KS 67207 and Bethel Baptist Church, 4011 N. Kansas, Topeka KS 66617. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.

10515 W. Maple

Wichita , KS 67209

(316) 773-4553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close