Farney, Sarabeth 83, passed away on March 14, 2019. She was a retired teacher and administrator in USD 259 as well as a professor at both Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas and Wichita State University. She enjoyed her family and traveling, especially to attend sporting events at both the University of Oklahoma and Wichita State University. Sarabeth is survived by her loving husband, Gary, to whom she was married for 45 years; daughter Lynn (Dennis) Gerber; son Mark Holland; son Chris (Lori) Holland; daughter Becky (Ken) Froedge; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory online at http://bit.ly/SGFarney, or by mail to the University of Oklahoma Foundation, P.O. Box 258856 Oklahoma City, OK 73125-8856 with a note of designation to the Sarabeth and Gary Farney Scholarship fund, and/or the Sarabeth Farney Memorial Scholarship, c/o Wichita State University Foundation, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67260. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Wichita, KS., as follows: Viewing 9:30 a.m., Memorial Service 11:00 a.m., burial following service at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence for the family, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019