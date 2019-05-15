Sarah Collingwood Feiertag

Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Collingwood Feiertag, Sarah Sarah C. Feiertag died Sunday at the age of 84, attended by family. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 16. 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. She gave to the Wichita community though her involvement with Meals on Wheels, Senior Services, Sisterhood, Hadassah and Adult Literacy. She will be profoundly missed. Preceded in death by her husband, Erwin Leon Feiertag: Parents, Lelo and Faye Collingwood. Survived by her three children; Ruth Feiertag and her husband Pierre Habel, David Feiertag and his wife Carol Feiertag and Rachel Feiertag; grandchildren Meredith and Avery Feiertag. Share tribute online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 15, 2019
